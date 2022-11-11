Eight billion people

As the world population reaches the eight-billion mark on November 15, many around the world are voicing concerns over an increasing population, unmet demands, and dwindling resources. The impact of these growing numbers especially in developing countries has meant increasing inequalities in nearly all spheres of life. There is also an alarming situation with regard to the climate crisis and displacements that people face from factors such as conflicts and constraints on employment opportunities. That said, there is still some hope -- if there is a realization that all countries need to work together to counter the apparently insurmountable problems, some of the challenges can be taken on. Take inequality, for example. This is not a 'natural' problem. In its human-made existence, inequality need not be left unaddressed. And, while population control is advisable in many countries including Pakistan, there is also a need to practically set out plans to feed millions of new mouths every year.

The same applies to the climate crisis that mostly rich countries created but the poor are bearing the brunt of. Instead of waiting for the next crisis to hit, it is time to make amends and do much more to prevent climate change and environmental degradation. The industrialized and rich economies must loosen their purse strings to help developing countries such as Pakistan that are under a severe threat of recurring calamities. A rising population may be a stark issue for our futures but many around the world are also facing present-day conflicts that shift the focus away from planning for a resource-starved future. Most of these conflicts were avoidable and are still reversible if the Western military-industrial complex is reined in. The worst affected by such circumstances are children, the elderly, and women.

In Pakistan, the situation is more complicated. The population growth rate that has fallen below one per cent worldwide is still hovering around two per cent here in a country that can hardly afford an already teeming population with 230 million people. As the pace of global climate change accelerates, Pakistan will face a water crisis even more acute than it is currently. Already it is believed that close to 90 per cent of the population does not have access to clean drinking water. Food scarcity too will become more of an issue as arable land is reduced. A disaster is coming our way if we do not take immediate action. Part of the reason we have not been able to check population growth is because of cultural factors. In theory, there is no bar to the state providing reproductive health services but access to prenatal health services and contraceptives are unequally distributed with the poor having little recourse. Changing this will require state intervention through better access to health services, compulsory quality education and improved distribution of contraception. The alternative is an unsustainable population that will not be able to feed itself or have access to sufficient water. There is still time to change direction but it won’t be possible if we are in the midst of a crisis to which there will be no solution.