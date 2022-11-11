Now or never

There is a sense of desperate urgency within all of the Global South regarding climate change. This urgency has also shone through at COP27, developing countries asking for climate reparations and a financing system for mitigation and adaptation capacities. Encouragingly at the meet, from the UN chief to Pakistan’s prime minister, nearly all leaders have called for reducing fossil fuel use and controlling deforestation. The UN chief has called for an end to a toxic cover-up by companies. A report released at the conference has revealed that many companies are not doing enough to control emissions as they use bogus net-zero pledges to cover up massive fossil fuel expansion. There is hardly any doubt now that such companies are pushing the world over the climate cliff. The world needs solid and undisputable de-carbonization pledges so that the global economy can reach the goal of carbon neutrality. In the absence of binding regulations in many countries, the UN recommendations remain hollow. More so, it is the international financial institutions and the G20 nations that can and should play their due role and create mechanisms to prevent climate change.

One of the measures that the rich nations must consider and implement is for debt relief for middle-income countries that have come under an increasing threat of natural disasters. And this was precisely the point that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also highlighted while speaking at the climate conference. Countries such as Pakistan are more exposed to climate change, and their vulnerability is increasing by the day. PM Sharif did a good job by holding a joint press conference with the UN chief following a bilateral meeting at the summit. Both the PM and the UN chief stressed the point that Pakistan is counted as a middle-income country and so could not benefit from debt relief that was necessary for the country. Another option that the G20 countries could consider is to swap the payment for debt for investment in rehabilitation and recovery. Reconstruction after a natural disaster such as the recent floods in Pakistan requires huge resources and the international financial system must be reworked or rejigged so that Pakistan can access debt relief. Concessional funding options must also be explored for rehabilitation efforts in the country.

As the PM has rightly pointed out, the recovery from floods is held back by rising public debt and increasing energy prices in world markets. In a way, this is a race against time that must be won at all costs by the world and Pakistan must not be left alone at this crucial juncture. As COP27 has highlighted, it is the international community’s duty to support Pakistan -- and the rest of the Global South -- with a clear roadmap rather than making pledges that remain unrealized. There is a dire need at the moment for the creation of an institutional framework for financing climate protection and rehabilitation. The calls for climate justice and climate solidarity are timely and must be responded to positively. After COP27, it is for Pakistan to prepare for an international conference specifically focusing on bringing together all development partners for rehabilitation and reconstruction work in the country. As Pm Sharif told members of COP27, the situation is "it is now or never...For us, there is indeed no Planet B".