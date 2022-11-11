Gold drops Rs350/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs350 per tola on Thursday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs153,150 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs301 to Rs131,301.

In the international market, gold rates remained unchanged at $1,708 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,660 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,423.18.