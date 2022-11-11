‘Clearing in Yuan to help balance trade fluctuation’

ISLAMABAD: Direct settlement and clearing in the Renminbi (RMB) between China and Pakistan will balance the possible trade fluctuations caused by the US dollar on its value fluctuation and Washington’s monetary tightening, a statement said on Thursday.

Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis said that while speaking at a seminar titled “Prospects of PKR-RMB Settlement and Clearing”.

Younis hoped direct settlement and clearing in RMB between the two countries would help balance greatly the possible trade fluctuations caused by changes in US dollars.

"RMB clearing can be a fast track for China and Pakistan to further deepen industrial cooperation in financing and purchasing. The trade volume of Belt and Road countries has reached 11.6 trillion Yuan (RMB) last year."

If RMB clearing and settlement were fully encouraged, trade efficiency in countries along the Belt and Road would improve, with more extensive financial cooperation, he added.

According to a statement of the People’s Bank of China, the arrangements will facilitate enterprises and financial institutions in both countries in conducting cross-borderer transactions using the RMB. The bilateral trade and investment are also expected to be benefited by the arrangements.

At present, the emerging markets demonstrated a low elasticity of demand for US dollars. The currencies of developing countries would inevitably depreciate as a result of a possible negative spillover effect caused by a surge in USD interest rates and a monetary tightening cycle, he said.

Meher Kashif Younis, quoting the “2022 RMB internationalisation” report, said about 78.8 percent of the surveyed global industrial and commercial firms were thinking about adopting RMB or growing its [RMB] share in cross-border transactions.

He said according to SWIFT data in 2021, RBM made up 2.7 percent of all currency payments made by nations, recording an increase of one percent over the previous half-decade.

Kashif Younis further said since the global Covid-19 pandemic, the RMB declined less than other major currencies other than the USD.

He said the Japanese yen had decreased 48 percent from its peak since the pandemic, while the euro downed by 22 percent following a 27 percent drop in the UK pound, and the Korean won slashed its value by 33 percent and the Yuan by 16 percent.

As inflation and energy crisis in Europe and the United States have eroded market confidence and China’s economy is the same size as the EU, the RMB may become a future safe haven for investors. He said since 2006, annual trade between Pakistan and China had averaged $17.61 billion.