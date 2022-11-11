Bank Alfalah to launch record 200 million share buyback

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah Limited (BAFL) announced plans on Thursday for a share buyback up to 200 million ordinary shares through the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the largest ever repurchase plan by a company in Pakistan, to prop up its battered stocks.

“The board of directors decided in a meeting held on November 10 to purchase up to 200 million ordinary shares (constituting up to 11.25 percent of the current issued and paid-up share capital) of the bank, having a face value of Rs10, each, by the bank,” it said in a notice sent to the PSX.

“This is subject to obtaining the request approvals from the members of the bank and the State Bank of Pakistan.”

Buyback is done when a company thinks its share is undervalued and it can benefit more by buying back its own shares versus investing in the core business, according to analysts.

“One of the largest buybacks announced so far in Pakistan. Such buyback will help in efficient discovery in the market,” said Mohammed Sohail, the CEO at Topline Securities in a tweet.

“This is the 5th buyback announced at PSX in 2022 after NETSOL, MLCF (Maple Leaf Cement Factory), LUCK (Lucky Cement), JDW (JDW Sugar Mills Limited). Ease of buyback regulation and attractive valuations has led to increasing in share buy back,” Sohail added.

The purpose of the repurchase as stated by the BAFL is the cancellation of its shares.

The shares will be purchased from time to time at the spot / current price acceptable to the bank prevailing during the purchase period, in accordance with Regulations 8 (2) of the Regulations and subject to Section 88(8)-PSX, according to information provided by the bank in a notice.

The shares will be purchased from December 14, 2022, to June 2, 2023, or till such date that the purchase is complete, whichever is earlier. The buyback will be made from the distributable profits of the bank.

The board has recommended the purchase / buyback as the same will have a positive effect on the breakup value of the bank’s share, return on equity, and earnings per share. It will also provide an opportunity for exit to those members who wish to liquidate their investments, fully or partially.

BAFL posted a profit after tax of Rs14.090 billion in the nine months of 2022. The bank’s earnings per share stood at Rs7.93, it said in a statement last month.

The bank’s deposit base stood at Rs1.385 trillion at the end of September 30, 2022, representing year-on-year growth of 33.7 percent.

The bank’s gross advances reached at Rs777.643 billion, showing a growth of 15.9 percent YoY. As of September end, the bank’s gross advances to deposits ratio (ADR) stood at 56.1 percent. Underwriting disciplines and rigorous monitoring of loan portfolios continued to serve the bank well and reflects in the bank’s non-performing loans ratio which stood at 4.1 percent.

The bank remained adequately capitalised, and the capital adequacy ratio, well above the regulatory requirement, stood at 14.49 percent as at September 30, 2022.