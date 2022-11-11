Shares rise as cyclical stocks provide support

Stocks posted solid gains on Thursday, fueled by strong performance from energy and tech shares that outweighed declines for mid-cap shares as worries persisted about ongoing political uncertainty in the country.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed higher by 635.91 points or 1.50 percent to 42,901.27 points against 42,265.36 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 42,959.08 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 42,265.36 points.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the bulls returned to the PSX. “After the finance minister announced $500 million financing by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank under the BRACE (Building Resilience with Active Countercyclical Expenditure) initiative supported by Asian Development Bank, the investors gained considerable confidence, and the session opened in the green zone and kept the bullish momentum throughout the trading day,” the brokerage said in a post market report. “The mainboard's volumes increased dramatically as 3rd tier stocks continued to dominate the market in terms of volume.”

KSE-30 index also increased by 283.40 points or 1.84 percent to 15,660.99 points compared with 15,377.59 points recorded in the last session. Traded shares increased by 56 million shares to 293.900 million shares from 237.359 million shares. The trading value surged to Rs10.212 billion from Rs5.801 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.846 trillion from Rs6.766 trillion. Out of 362 companies active in the session, 235 closed in green, 104 in red and 23 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ali Najib at Topline Securities said the benchmark index initially opened in a green zone, stayed positive throughout the day and eventually settled at 42,901 (+636 points; up 1.50 percent) for the day.

“The sentiment above is attributed to easing off on the global energy commodity front where international oil and coal prices came down which lured investors’ interest toward cyclical stocks especially the listed construction sector,” he said.

During the day, Tech, Bank & E&P sector stocks contributed positively to the index where TRG, MEBL, OGDC, PPL & BAFL added 278 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, PSEL, RMPL and FATIMA have witnessed some profit-taking as they lost 52 points collectively, today.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Sanofi-Aventis, which rose by Rs61.99 to Rs1,089.99 per share, followed by Ismail Ind, which increased by Rs31.76 to Rs1,089.99 per share. A significant decline was noted in shares of Rafhan MaizeXD, which fell by Rs575.99 to Rs10,000.01 per share, followed by Allawasaya Tex, which decreased by Rs230.47 to Rs2,842.56 per share.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks showed strong recovery as investors weigh rupee recovery and speculations over likely $10 billion deals during the visit of Saudia Crown Prince MBS next week after package from China and Saudia Arabia.

The likely revival of CPEC and finance minister’s assurance over $500 million AIIB financing receipts this month played a catalytic role in bullish activity.”

Sectors contributing to the performance included commercial banks (+270 points), technology & communication (+117.3 points), E&P’s (+83.6pts), power generation & distribution (+47.3pts) and cement (+22.00pts).

Hascol Petrol remained the volume leader with 41.553 million shares which decreased by 19 paisas to Rs7.87 per share. It was followed by Bank Al-Falah with 21.316 million shares that closed higher by Rs2.39 to Rs34.26 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included WorldCall Telecom, Ghani Glo Hol, Oil & Gas Dev.XD, Cnergyico PK, Pak Refinery, Dewan Motors, TRG Pak Ltd and Pak Int. Bulk.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 66.604 million shares from 53.879 million shares.