Rupee inches up

KARACHI: The rupee rose slightly against the dollar on Thursday as a result of the central bank's announcement to begin a crackdown on illegal foreign exchange operators and speculators across the country.

The local unit ended at 221.42 per dollar, 0.10 percent stronger than the previous close of 221.65 in the interbank market.

The domestic currency ended flat at 227.75 to the dollar in the open market.

Analysts said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) statement that it would team up with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take a stern action against those engaged in illegal foreign exchange trading sent a clear message to the elements. “The rupee was benefiting greatly from what appeared to be the absence of speculators and hoarders from the foreign exchange market,” said an analyst.

According to the SBP, joint teams from the FIA and SBP have been instructed to take penal or legal action against the perpetrators in order to curtail speculation and the grey market.

Banks and exchange companies are authorised by the SBP to carry out foreign exchange business in the country.

Healthy supplies and expectations of inflows from international financial institutions also helped the rupee gain ground.

“The demand for the dollars from the importers was there, but supplies were sufficient to meet that requirement,” said a currency dealer, hoping the rupee would appreciate further in coming sessions.