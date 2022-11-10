WADA refers Valieva doping case to CAS

MONTREAL: The World Anti-Doping Agency has referred the case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the WADA president said Tuesday.
Last month, WADA warned the Russian Anti-Doping Agency to speed up its investigation into Valieva.
RUSADA had said it would not reveal either the date of Valieva’s hearing or the verdict, adding it had made the decision to “protect the interests” of the teenager who is a “protected person”.
“Despite putting RUSADA under formal notice to resolve the Kamila Valieva case promptly, no progress was made,” WADA president Witold Banka said on Twitter.
“Therefore, I can confirm WADA has now officially referred it directly to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”
The teenager, then 15, became the first woman to land a quadruple jump in Olympic competition, helping the Russian team secure gold in the team event.
LONDON: Reece James confirmed Wednesday he had been ruled out of the World Cup, with the England right-back saying he...
Ag AFPMONTEVIDEO: For the last decade and a half, Uruguay’s national football team has been led by a formidable...
ISLAMABAD: Favourite Amir Asylkozhaev overwhelmed Teetawat Tavachphongsri 6-1, 6-1 to make it to the semi-final of...
MILAN: Rafael Leao heads to Qatar with the world at his feet and a World Cup in his sights, one of Europe’s rising...
Ag AFPNAPLES: Napoli extended their lead at the top of Serie A to eight points on Tuesday after beating Empoli 2-0 to...
Ghulam Fatima, Sadaf Shamas and skipper Bismah Maroof helped Pakistan women complete a 3-0 clean sweep of Ireland at...
Comments