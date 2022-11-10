WADA refers Valieva doping case to CAS

MONTREAL: The World Anti-Doping Agency has referred the case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the WADA president said Tuesday.

Last month, WADA warned the Russian Anti-Doping Agency to speed up its investigation into Valieva.

RUSADA had said it would not reveal either the date of Valieva’s hearing or the verdict, adding it had made the decision to “protect the interests” of the teenager who is a “protected person”.

“Despite putting RUSADA under formal notice to resolve the Kamila Valieva case promptly, no progress was made,” WADA president Witold Banka said on Twitter.

“Therefore, I can confirm WADA has now officially referred it directly to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”

The teenager, then 15, became the first woman to land a quadruple jump in Olympic competition, helping the Russian team secure gold in the team event.