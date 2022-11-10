‘We decided to attack new ball on tricky wicket’

MELBOURNE: In the lead up to the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals, Pakistan’s top batters – Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan – were criticised for their timid approach in the power-play overs.

But on Wednesday against a potent New Zealand attack in the first semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the duo opted to go on attack from the very first over while chasing a victory target of 153. And it paid off.

Babar and Rizwan smashed brisk fifties and scored 105 off 76 balls to put Pakistan on top in a chase of 153. They scored 55 of their runs in the first six overs - it was Pakistan's best powerplay of the tournament, bettering their 42 for 3 against South Africa by a fair distance.

Rizwan was the early aggressor, hitting five fours in the first five overs to race to 26 off 13 balls. While receiving the Player-of-the-Match award for his 43-ball 57, Rizwan said it had been a ploy from Pakistan to go hard in the powerplay, with the awareness that batting would get harder against the older ball on this used pitch at the SCG.

“When we crossed the boundary line, me and Babar decided that we can attack the new ball, because we knew that the pitch was tricky, a little bit difficult, and 150 [153] was a good target on this pitch,” Rizwan said. “We decided we're going to do hard work and attack these guys, and when we finish the powerplay, one of the guys will go deep, because obviously pitch was tricky, and Alhamdulillah, Allah helped us and we succeeded.

That's an uncharacteristically animated Kane Williamson as the match starts to get away from New Zealand, New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup, 1st semi-final, Sydney, November 9, 2022 There was clear aggressive intent in a number of Rizwan's early boundaries, most notably when he swung across the line to belt good-length balls from Tim Southee into the leg side. But some of Pakistan's early running was also helped by loose bowling from New Zealand's quicks. Trent Boult, in particular, had an off day - he found Babar's edge early, only for wicketkeeper Devon Conway to put down a diving chance, but he also offered the batters width on several occasions.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson admitted that his bowlers could have made it harder for Pakistan's openers.

“Fielding was okay,” he said, when asked about New Zealand's uncharacteristic lapses on the field. “Yeah, look, Babar and Rizwan, at the top of the order, put us under pressure and played really nicely. If we're honest with ourselves, we wanted to be a little bit more disciplined with our areas, and make that a little bit more difficult to get away on, if we were able to just keep it nice and straight.”

Score Board

New Zealand won the toss

New Zealand Innings

Finn Allen lbw b Afridi 4

Conway †run out (Shadab) 21

Williamson (c)b Afridi 46

Phillips c & b Nawaz 6

Mitchell not out 53

Neesham not out 16

Extras: (b 2, lb 4) 6

Total: 20 Ov 152/4

Did not bat: Santner, Southee, Sodhi, Ferguson, Boult

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-38, 3-49, 4-117

Bowling: Afridi 4-0-24-2, Naseem 4-0-30-0, Rauf 4-0-32-0, Wasim 2-0-15-0, Shadab 4-0-33-0, Nawaz 2-0-12-1

Pakistan Innings:

Rizwan †c Phillips b Boult 57

Azam (c)c Mitchell b Boult 53

Haris c Allen b Santner 30

Masood not out 3

Ahmed not out 0

Extras: (b 4, lb 3, w 3) 10

Total: 19.1 Ov 153/3

Did not bat: Nawaz, Shadab, Wasim, Naseem, Rauf, Afridi

Fall of wickets: 1-105, 2-132, 3-151

Bowling: Boult 4-0-33-2, Southee 3.1-0-24-0, Ferguson 4-0-37-0, Santner 4-0-26-1, Sodhi 4-0-26-0

Match result: Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Man of the match: Mohammad Rizwan

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Richard Illingworth