Rohit takes heart from wins in England for semi-final

ADELAIDE: Skipper Rohit Sharma says beating England in their back yard just a few months ago gives his India team confidence they can do it again in their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday.

The world’s two top-ranked teams will clash at the Adelaide Oval for a place in Sunday’s final at the MCG against Pakistan or New Zealand.

India made the semis after winning four of their five Super 12 matches to top their group, but it’s victories in July in the English summer that has buoyed Rohit. India edged out England 2-1 in both the T20 and 50-over series on their white-ball tour.

“Certainly going into the game it’ll give us some confidence because beating a team like England in England, obviously it’s a big challenge, and we overcame that challenge pretty well,” Rohit said on Wednesday.

“But again, we do understand the dynamics of this T20 cricket. You just have to be good on that particular day, otherwise it’s not good enough.”

England ended second in their World Cup Super 12 group and needed a nervy win over Sri Lanka to make the final four, but Rohit said Jos Buttler’s team remain “dangerous”. They’ve played some really good cricket in the tournament as well, which is why they’re here. So we’ve got to be at our best to win the game.”

Rohit has been far from his best with the bat at the World Cup, but said he and the likes of in-form superstar Virat Kohli will be not be defined by what happens in the semi-final.

“I think there’s a lot of effort that goes into putting ourselves and playing for the country and getting those efforts, getting those runs, getting those wickets,” said Rohit. “So I really don’t believe that one bad game in the knockout can truly define what kind of player you are.”