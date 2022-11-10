Faheem, Huraira hit centuries in evenly-poised match

LAHORE: Centuries from Central Punjab’s Faheem Ashraf and Northern’s Mohammad Huraira were the highlights of day two of the four-day first-class match between the two sides at the LCCA Ground on Wednesday.

All-rounder Faheem smashed his first-class career’s third century by converting his overnight 68 into 109 not out.

The left-hander scored at a strike rate of 80, smashing 20 fours in his 137-ball knock, as Central Punjab made 385 after resuming at 302 for five. Northern’s Musa Khan added two wickets to his tally and returned with figures of four for 100.

His fellow right-arm pacer Aamir Jamal took three wickets for 68.

Northern’s reply was led by 20-year-old opener Mohammad Huraira, who was unbeaten on 104 not out.

The right-hander struck 15 fours in his 156-ball innings as Northern reached 194 for three in 52.4 overs by the close of the day’s play. Umar Waheed was not out on 42 not out off 77.

Two of the three Northern’s wickets were taken by off-spinner Bilal Asif.

No play was possible in Abbottabad because of persistent rain.

Scores in brief:

Central Punjab elected to bat against Northern at the LCCA Ground Central Punjab 385 all out, 94 overs (Abdullah Shafique 155, Faheem Ashraf 109 not out, Qasim Akram 38, Zafar Gohar 22; Musa Khan 4-100, Aamir Jamal 3-68)

Northern 194-3, 52.4 overs (Mohammad Huraira 104 not out, Umar Waheed 42 not out; Bilal Asif 2-53).