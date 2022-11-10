Musk ‘kills’ new Twitter label, hours after launch

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter on Wednesday unveiled -- and then almost immediately scrapped -- a new gray “official” label for some high-profile accounts as Elon Musk struggles to revamp the highly influential platform following his $44 billion buyout.
“I just killed it,” Musk tweeted just hours after the new tag was added to government accounts as well as those of big companies and major media outlets. “Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn´t,” the world´s richest man added to explain the U-turn.
The sudden change of heart will invite further scrutiny of Musk´s plans for Twitter a week after he laid off thousands of workers and drew a massive drop in spending by advertisers, who are wary of the site´s direction.
