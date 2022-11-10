Women stopped from entering parks in Kabul

KABUL: Afghan women were stopped from entering amusement parks in Kabul on Wednesday after the Taliban’s morality ministry said there would be restrictions on women being able to access public parks.

A spokesperson for the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice (MPVPV) confirmed that women would be restricted from accessing parks when asked for comment, but did not respond to requests to provide further details.

It was not clear how widely the restrictions applied or how they affected a previous rule from the MPVPV saying parks, including open-air spaces, must be segregated by gender and certain days would be aside for women.

Bilal Karimi, a deputy spokesperson for the Islamist Taliban administration, did not respond to a request for comment. At a Kabul amusement park containing rides such as bumper cars and a Ferris wheel, witnesses observed several women being turned away by park officials, with Taliban agents present observing the situation.

Masooma, a Kabul resident had planned to take her grandchild to visit the park but was turned away. “When a mother comes with their children, they must be allowed to enter the park, because these children haven’t seen anything good ... they must play and be entertained,” she said.

“I urged a lot to them, but they didn’t allow us to get inside the park, and now we are returning home.” Two park operators, who asked to remain anonymous to speak on a sensitive matter, said they had been told by Taliban officials not to allow women to enter their parks.