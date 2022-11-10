Two Palestinians dead in West Bank violence

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Two Palestinians including a teenager were killed in unrest in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, one of them in clashes during a visit by right-wing Israeli politicians to a sensitive religious site.

The Palestinian health ministry said Mahdi Mohammad Hashash, 15, died of “serious wounds caused by shrapnel... during the occupation´s (Israel´s) incursion into Nablus”, the largest city in the northern West Bank.

The Israeli military said troops had been in the area to secure “the entrance of worshippers to Joseph´s Tomb”, believed to be the last resting place of the biblical patriarch Joseph and a flashpoint for West Bank violence.

It said “shots were heard” at the site and troops fired “towards a terrorist who placed a bomb in the area”. “A hit was identified,” it added, without directly commenting on Hashash´s death. The Palestinian Red Crescent said three others were wounded in the clashes.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs´ Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas´s secular Fatah movement, issued a statement claiming Hashash as one of its members. A Jewish settler organisation told AFP that eight Israeli politicians -- current lawmakers and others elected on November 1 who have yet to be sworn in -- were visiting Joseph´s Tomb.

The group included members of veteran hawk Benjamin Netanyahu´s right-wing Likud party and allies from the extreme right Religious Zionism bloc. Hours later, the ministry said Rafaat Issa, 29, had been killed “by Israeli fire” in a separate incident west of the city of Jenin. The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said Issa was shot near the Israeli-built barrier that runs along the West Bank border.