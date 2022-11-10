Russia orders military to withdraw from Kherson city

MOSCOW: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday ordered Moscow´s troops to withdraw from the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, which Ukrainian forces have been advancing on for weeks.

“Begin to pull out troops,” Shoigu said during a televised meeting with Russia´s commander in Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin, who said he proposed the “difficult decision” of pulling back from Kherson and setting up defences on the left bank of the Dnieper River.In televised comments, General Sergei Surovikin, in overall command of the war, said it was no longer possible to keep Kherson city supplied.

“We will save the lives of our soldiers and fighting capacity of our units. Keeping them on the right (western) bank is futile. Some of them can be used on other fronts,” Surovikin said. The news followed weeks of Ukrainian advances towards the city and a race by Russia to relocate tens of thousands of its residents.

General Shoigu responded: “I agree with your conclusions and proposals. Proceed with the withdrawal of troops and take all measures to transfer forces across the river.” The announcement had been anticipated by Russia’s influential war bloggers, who described it as a bitter blow.

“Apparently we will leave the city, no matter how painful it is to write about it now,” said the War Gonzo blog, which has more than 1.3 million subscribers on Telegram. “In simple terms, Kherson can’t be held with bare hands,” it said. “Yes, this is a black page in the history of the Russian army. Of the Russian state. A tragic page.”

Kherson is one of four partially occupied Ukrainian provinces that Russia says it annexed. It controls both the only land route to the Crimean peninsula and the mouth of the Dnipro, the river that bisects Ukraine.

Eastern European countries are preparing for a possible wave of Ukrainian refugees as Russia targets power and heating plants ahead of winter, with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying about four million people are already without power.

Zelensky said 14 regions plus the capital Kyiv were without power and Ukraine’s electrical grid operator Ukrenergo said scheduled hourly power outages would affect the whole of the country. Russian forces have targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with missiles and drone strikes in the run up to winter, when mean temperatures typically drop to several degrees below zero Celsius, with lows of minus 20C.

Some 6.9 million people are believed displaced internally within Ukraine and east European countries such as Slovakia and Hungary are preparing for an influx in coming months.

“An increase in numbers is being felt and is expected. It is currently up 15%,” said Roman Dohovic, an aid coordinator for the eastern Slovak city of Kosice. Ukrainian forces have been on the offensive in recent months while Russia had been regrouping to defend areas of Ukraine it still occupies, having called up hundreds of thousands of reservists over the past month.