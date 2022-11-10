18 Machhar Colony lynching suspects to stay in police custody for seven more days

An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday extended by seven days the police remand of 18 suspects held in connection with the lynching of two telecom workers in Machhar Colony.

Police have thus far arrested and booked as many as 33 suspects for torturing to death a private cellular company’s engineer Ayman Javed and driver Ishaq Mahar on October 27 on suspicion of being kidnappers.

On Tuesday, the investigating officer (IO) produced the suspects before the administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts on the expiry of their physical remand. The IO stated that the 18 suspects had been identified by two eyewitnesses – Head Constable Zahid Jamal and Constable Muhammad Ishaq – as accused involved in the double murder during an identification parade before a judicial magistrate.

He said they were required to be further interrogated about their fleeing accomplices, and he therefore requested a 14-day extension of their police remand. The judge, however, extended their remand for seven days and directed the IO to produce them on November 15 along with an investigation report.

The suspects are Muhammad Farooq, Rabiul Islam, Faisal, Abdul Ghafoor, Jan Alam, Imran, Bilal, Manan, Noorul Haq, Noorul Islam, Ahmed Raza, Shafiq, Hussain, Ali Hussain, Zubair, Sharif alias Sharifu, Rehmatullah and Ameen. Fifteen other suspects are also in police custody and will likely be produced before the court on November 11.

Ayman Javed from Thatta and Ishaq Mahar from Naushero Feroze were tortured to death by an angry mob in Machhar Colony.

An FIR was lodged under sections 302 (premeditated murder), 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to amount of one hundred rupees or (in case of agricultural produce) ten rupees) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with the Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 at the Docks police station against some known and around 200-250 unknown persons on a complaint of Mohammad Yaqub, uncle of victim Ishaq.