JI vows it will not let Sindh govt encroach upon DJ College

The Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) emir, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, on Wednesday warned the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government in Sindh no to encroach upon the building of the DJ College in the Old City area.

He alleged that a conspiracy had been hatched up to occupy the historical college. He expressed concern over a steep decline in admissions to the college, construction work on the premises of the heritage building for setting up government offices anda shortage of teachers as well as classrooms in the educational institute.

In a statement, he dubbed the reports of constructions in the college nefarious designs by the PPP government against education in the city to fulfil the greed of the party leadership for land and resources.

He vowed that the JI would not let the Sindh government be successful in its designs and announced protests against what he said the attempts to encroach upon the DJ College's heritage building.

Rehman remarked that the college was one of the most famous educational institutes not only of Karachi but of the country. He added that the college's building had a beautiful and historical design.

He said the construction of government officers in the college had resulted in shortage of space for classes. He also highlighted that hundreds of brilliant students were offered admission to the college every year, but this year, the number of admissions were reduced by 85 per cent, which, he said, indicated the authorities’ intention to grab the building. The JI leader said the Sindh Professors and Lectures Association as well as the Students Action Committee of the college had already expressed grave concerns over the situation and highlighted the wrongdoings on part of the government.

The PPP government had been ruling over the province for the past one-and-a-half decades but it did nothing for the progress and development of Karachi, Rehman maintained. He said the PPP government had ruined all the public sector departments in general and the education sector in particular.

The JI leader mentioned that the DJ College also had a hostel having the capacity to accommodate 200 students. However, he said, the college had been deprived of the hostel for a long time.

He said the college, which was established in 1887, had been functioning for more than 130 years, and it is the alma mater of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah along with nuclear scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan, Ghulam Hussain Hidayatullah, former president of Bangladesh Ziaur Rehman, nuclear scientist Dr Badarul Islam, and several others.