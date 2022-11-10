31 Afghans held for illegally entering Pakistan

Thirty-one Afghans were arrested on Wednesday for illegally entering Pakistan. Police said the foreigners were entering Karachi via Hub River Road from Balochistan.

Officials said the Afghan nationals were arrested after they were unable to produce any documentary proof of entering Pakistan when they were checked on Hub River Road.

Police said that cases have been registered against the arrested nationals of Afghanistan under the Foreigners Act, adding that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Four people injured

Four people were injured in firing incidents in different areas of the city on Wednesday. A 35-year-old man, Khurram, son of Noor Muhammad, and his 25-year-old brother Javed were injured in a firing incident near Yousuf Goth within the limits of the Surjani Town police station. They were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police said the injured brothers had a dispute with their relatives and the family had told the investigators that they would nominate the suspects in the FIR. Further investigations are under way.

Separately, Amjad, son of Zaman, was shot and injured within the Baloch Colony police station’s limits. He was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Police said there were yet to solve the mystery as the man was shot inside a bungalow.

In another incident, 28-year-old Umar Hassan, son of Muhammad Ali, was injured during a robbery bid near Sakhi Hassan within the limits of the Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan police station. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.