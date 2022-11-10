‘Effective preventive steps needed to control diabetes’

LAHORE:Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Al-freed Zafar claimed that the increasing number of diabetic patients in Pakistan is not less than an alarm. He expressed these views at a press conference organised by Lahore General Hospital Medical Unit 3 regarding seminar on diabetic disease on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Prof Naeem Afzal, Prof Azeem Taj, Prof Taj Jamshed, Dr Somia Iqdar, Dr Salman Shakeel, Dr Asif Sagheer, Dr Kashif Aziz and a large number of doctors and nurses were also present.

He said it is the need of the hour that doctors, civil society and media should come forward and work on a war footing basis to highlight preventive measures and hygiene principles among the citizens to control diabetes so that the new generation can be protected from this deadly disease.

Prof Dr Sardar Al-freed Zafar highlighted that the total number of diabetic patients are 35 million across Pakistan and lakhs of people have no knowledge about their disease. He added that diabetes is a rapidly spreading disease worldwide, especially in the third world and today every 5th Pakistani is suffering from diabetes. He further said that although it is matter of great concern and diet, medicine, exercise and other steps should be taken to overcome this threat. He further said that it would not be wrong to call diabetes the mother of many diseases, but due to negligence, human organs also have to be lost.

Prof of Medicine Dr Tahir Siddique, President PMA Prof Ashraf Nizami, Dr Azeem-ud-Din, Dr Aziz Fatima and Dr M Maqsood said that diabetes is a silent killer that hollows out the human body like a termite.