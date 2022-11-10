GCU VC visits Mazar-e-Iqbal

LAHORE:Vice Chancellor Government College University (GCU) Lahore Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi along with other teachers visited Mazar-e-Iqbal, laid wreaths and offered Fatiha on Wednesday.
On this occasion, the Vice-Chancellor paid tribute to Allama Iqbal in his comments in the book of visitors. He said that Iqbal Day is actually a day of accountability for us. He said that in view of the turmoil in the country, we should think whether we have understood the teachings of Allama Iqbal in true spirit or have we followed it in a correct manner?
LAHORE:Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Al-freed Zafar claimed...
LAHORE:Youth Affairs Department Punjab has arranged‘Karvan-e-Iqbal’ to JavedManzil and Mazar-e-Iqbal on double...
LAHORE:All resources should be used to bring 16.5 million acres under wheat cultivation in Punjab during this month....
LAHORE:Punjab Central Business District Development Authority has started construction of CBD Punjab Boulevard and...
LAHORE:Religious scholars remembering Allama Iqbal on his birth anniversary expressed sorrow that country’s...
LAHORE:Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi felicitated the Pakistan...
Comments