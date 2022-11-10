Fake cops arrested

LAHORE:Misri Shah police arrested two brothers on charges of impersonating policemen and extorting money from traders and shopkeepers.

The accused were identified as Tauqeer and Shoaib. Police recovered police identity cards and uniforms from their possession. Foreign drug dealers arrested: Faisal Town police arrested foreign drug dealers and recovered a huge quantity of drugs from their possession. Police recovered a shopping bag containing 1kg, 80 grams of hashish from a foreigner Tajuddin and recovered drugs from another foreigner Jowad Adu. Police said that drug dealer Jawad Adu was from West Africa and was residing in Pakistan illegally.