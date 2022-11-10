Anti-encroachment drive

Islamabad : On the instructions of the Capital Development Authority Chairman Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis, the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday with the assistance of the ICT administration and Islamabad police, conducted operations against illegal constructions in different areas of Islamabad.

As a result of these operations, dozens of illegal constructions were demolished with the help of heavy machinery.

During these operations 60 kanals land was retrieved and also 13 trucks encroachment material was confiscated.

These operations were started from Mouza Kuri, Dhok Balag, a suburb of Islamabad, where the land mafia was trying to occupy the government land.

Revenue Department CDA carried out demarcation process.

These constructions were found on the land acquired by CDA. In the light of the indications of environment department, the attempt of 60 kanals land by demolishing the vast four walls built on the CDA land was foiled.