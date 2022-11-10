Residents seek solution to road blockades, traffic jams

Rawalpindi : The residents of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have appealed to the political parties to avoid blocking roads and causing traffic jams because these kinds of activities never let them carry out their routine work.

“My daughter is a university student and taking examinations. But she was unable to reach her university on time due to a road blockade and traffic jams on Monday. No political party has any right to block roads and create problems for the common people,” said Ambreen Fatima, a resident of Satellite Town.

She said, “Now I heard that they would continue to stage sit-ins and block Murree Road, which means millions of people will not be able to do their routine work.”

It is pertinent to mention here that a large number of people including students, employees, and workers have been facing problems getting to their destinations for the last few days and the situation is not likely to improve in the coming days.

The local leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have announced that they would block all the entry and exit points of Islamabad on the directives of their leadership. Their workers come to the streets and block them for several hours, causing traffic jams and suspension of vehicular traffic between Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Muneeba Farooq, another resident, said “The courts have clearly stated in their verdicts that no political party or group can block roads. But it was unfortunate to see that when the protesters were blocking Murree Road the policemen were acting as silent spectators.”

“The government and the political parties should develop a consensus over the rules for public protests because the constitution secures the right of free movement. The relevant authorities should also take necessary steps and ensure smooth flow of traffic on roads,” she said.