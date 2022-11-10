3 motorcycle thieves held

Rawalpindi : Police, during a crackdown launched here on Wednesday, busted a notorious three-member motorcycle lifter gang, informed police spokesman.
New Town police arrested a three-member gang and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
SP (Rawal) Babar Javed Joya appreciated the performance of the police team, adding that the crackdown against such criminals should be continued without any discrimination.
