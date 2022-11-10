CDA to solarise streetlights, offices

Islamabad : Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis presided over a meeting at CDA Headquarters, regarding shifting all offices of CDA and streetlights of the city on clean and green project.

The meeting was attended by members of Engineering, Planning departments and officers electrical and mechanical Wing.

The CDA chairman while issuing instructions in the meeting and said that considering the future needs of Islamabad city, a consultant be engaged to identify and select suitable places for installation of clean and green energy equipment so that a financial feasibility report can be prepared after selecting suitable locations.

He said that in this regard PC-II should be prepared at earliest and presented for approval in the next meeting. He further said that clean and green energy project is the most important need of the country at present and CDA will make itself a modern organisation and will do its best to shift all street lights and offices of the CDA to this project. On this occasion, the chairman said that these measures will not only improve energy saving but will also significantly reduce costs.