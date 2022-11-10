People urged to follow Iqbal’s vision

Islamabad : Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training organised numerous events to celebrate the birth anniversary of the great poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal on Wednesday.

Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer was the chief guest of a commemorative event organised by the Federal Directorate of Education.

The Minister paid glowing tribute to the great philosopher and poet, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and recalled that seeking knowledge and continuous hard work are the real objectives of life.

He said Allama lqbal not only saw the dream of Pakistan but also highlighted the issues Pakistan had to encounter after its creation.

Therefore, there was a great need to follow Allama Iqbal’s message which focuses on joint efforts for the progress and prosperity of our nation by keeping our differences aside.

Rana Tanveer said that there is so much to learn from Iqbal’s life as he guided the Muslims of sub-continent with his thoughts and poetry at a time when they were lost in the darkness and were searching for their identity.

With his visionary approach he showed the world how dreams are transformed into reality.

Therefore, he is among the very few people who have been given tributes by both East and West and his work is appreciated around the globe.

He advised our students, teachers and parents to read Allama Iqbal’s poetry and learn from his deep philosophy.

This would enable them to dream and rise and will make them overcome any challenges they might come across in life.

Let’s all work together to make our country prosperous in light of Iqbal’s vision and make Pakistan a formidable member of the global community.

On the direction of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training directed all of the Federal Educational Institutions to ensure holding of special events in connection with the birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

All departments including HEC, PEIRA, NCHD, BECS, NEF, FCE, QAU, AIOU etc., under ministry of FE & PT organised special programs to celebrate the Iqbal Day with full zest and fervour.

In order to commemorate the Iqbal Day numerous events were held such as Iqbal Day Bilingual Essay Writing Competition, seminars on the life and work of the great Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, workshops on leadership lessons learnt from the life of the great poet, speech competitions, quiz and poster competitions etc.