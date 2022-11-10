Crime review meeting held

Rawalpindi : A meeting was held on Wednesday at the Police Lines Headquarters in chair of SSP (Investigation) Captain (r) Aamir Khan Niazi to review crime situation.

The officers, readers, Dolphin Force and Front Desk staff participated in the meeting.

Addressing the occasion, SSP (Investigation) said that to make the system more efficient by enhancing patrolling, all measures should be taken to prevent crimes, crackdown should be continued against organised and active gangs, adding that operation against court absconders and proclaimed offenders should be expedited.

He said that challans of under-investigation cases should be compiled in time.

He directed the editors and front desk staff to keep the manual and computerised records complete.

The problems of the citizens visiting to the police stations should be solved on a priority basis.

The provision of service delivery is the first priority, negligence will not be tolerated in any case.

Meeting was also informed about the performance of police teams to prevent motorcycle theft cases.

SSP (Investigation) also awarded certificates of appreciation to the officers who showed good performance.

Meanwhile, police have conducted search and combing operations in different areas of Rawalpindi here on Wednesday, a police spokesman said.

The operation was carried out on the direction of City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari to ensure law and order.

Search operations were conducted in different areas of Civil Lines, Ganjmandi, Bani, Sadiqabad and Kalar Syedan.

He informed that a heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and ladies police along with officials conducted search operations.

A total of 204 houses, collected data of 63 tenants, 71 shops, 4 hotels and 427 suspects were questioned during the operation.

According to the spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.