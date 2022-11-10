Sherpao advises against politicising Wazirabad incident

PESHAWAR: Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao Wednesday condemned Wazirabad incident and said it should not be politicized and all should wait for the investigation report.

Addressing journalists at Tangi in Charsadda district, he said maintaining law and order and providing security to Imran Khan’s container was the Punjab government’s responsibility that apparently failed in its task.

He said the PTI enjoyed power in Punjab and the police should be allowed to perform their duties as per the law independently to probe the incident.

Endorsing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s statement, he said investigation into the unfortunate incident through an independent commission of the Supreme Court was the right option.

He said blocking roads in the guise of long marches and politics of agitation should be avoided, as it affected the common man.