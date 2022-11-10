IBCC meeting put off due to political turmoil in country

KARACHI: The unstable political situation of Pakistan is starting to affect the country’s education as well. Due to the ongoing political turmoil in the country, an important meeting of the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has been postponed.

The two-day meeting was to be held in Mirpur from November 10, and the chairmen of educational boards across the country and officials of the Federal Ministry of Education were to attend it.

In the meeting, a new grading system was to be implemented after approval of a change in the intermediate and matriculation grading system across the country, while the meeting was expected to accord final approval of the IBCC to Cambridge International to establish examination centres directly in Pakistan.

The Federal Ministry of Education has issued a formal letter postponing the meeting, saying that due to the current situation in the country, the 174th meeting of the IBCC and the 169th meeting of the Equivalence Committee have been put off.

The next meeting and the venue will be communicated later. The IBCC meeting is held every three months.