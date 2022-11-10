Over 68,000 issued tickets for traffic violations

PESHAWAR: Over 68,000 tickets were issued to drivers and motorcyclists in the provincial capital for violation of traffic rules during the last one month, officials said on Wednesday.
Chief Traffic Officer of Peshawar Abbas Majeed Marwat told reporters that over 68,000 drivers and bike riders were fined for not wearing helmet, seat belt, using phones during driving, violating lane discipline and one way as well as having tinted glasses and parking cars at the wrong places. “Apart from imposing fine and issuing tickets, the education teams of the city police arranged lectures and seminars and educated drivers on roads about the traffic rules, especially related to the safety of the people and ensuring smooth flow of traffic,” said the official.
