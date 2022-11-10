PTI public meeting in Mansehra today

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalised preparations for its public meeting to be addressed by its central leaders here on Thursday (today).

“We have finalised our preparations for a public gathering, which would be addressed by the central leaders of the party,” Chief Minister’s Special Assistant on Population Ahmad Hussain Shah told a presser here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister’s Advisor on the Interior Babar Saleem Swati and Member National Assembly Saleh Mohammad Khan were also present at the conference.

Ahmad Hussain Shah said that the public gathering was being held to condemn the assassination bid on the life of PTI chief Imran Khan, objectionable video of the party’s Senator Azam Khan Swati and using MNA Saleh Mohammad Khan’s photo with the number of an outlaw. He said that the party’s provincial president Pervez Khattak, former National Assembly speaker Assad Qaisar and others would also address the gathering.