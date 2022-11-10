Flood-hit farmers being provided free wheat seeds

LAHORE: All resources should be used to bring 16.5 million acres under wheat cultivation in Punjab during this month. Secretary Agriculture Punjab Ahmad Aziz Tarar stated this while reviewing the status of wheat cultivation and briefing regarding division and district wise progress on Wednesday.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab said that wheat cultivation in rained areas has been 64% completed and the process of wheat cultivation in irrigated areas is in progress.

Secretary Agriculture said farmers in flood-affected areas are being provided free seeds of selected varieties of wheat, while in other areas, 0.9 million bags of certified seeds of selected varieties are being provided at Rs1,200 per bag and herbicides subsidy. Apart from this, the support price of wheat has been increased up to Rs3,000 per 40 kg before the sowing of wheat so that the cultivation of wheat can be made profitable for the farmers.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab directed that the goal of wheat cultivation in rained areas should be completed as soon as possible, while in irrigated areas, wheat cultivation process should be accelerated through community mobilisation.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab directed the field staff of the Agriculture Extension to perform their duty with a national spirit and guide the farmers in every possible way. He emphasised that timely cultivation of wheat on maximum area should be ensured through movement and encouragement among the farmers so that the food security situation in the country could become satisfactory.

Secretary Agriculture said under the ‘Grow More Wheat’ campaign, farmers’ convention is being organised while print, electronic and digital media are also being used for technical guidance of the farmers. Short videos related to latest production technology of wheat are also being conveyed to the farmers through social media.

He directed that wheat production competitions be organised at provincial, divisionan and tehsil level this year and to encourage the successful farmers in these competitions

cash prizes should also be given.

Additional Secretary Task Force Punjab M Shabbir Ahmad Khan, Director General Agriculture Extension Dr Anjum Ali, Director General Crop Reporting Abdul Qayyum, Director Agriculture Information M Rafiq Akhtar participated in the meeting while all directors and deputy directors of Agriculture Extension participated online.