Naanbai electrocution: FIR registration against official sought

MANSEHRA: The traders here on Wednesday reiterated the demand for the registration of the first information report (FIR) against an assistant commissioner and sought transfers of certain officials of the district administration and the police.

“Instead providing justice to the locals, the district administration and the police have arrested innocent people on trumped-up charges,” Mufti Kifayatullah of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl told a gathering.

The business community, lawyers, activists and workers of different political parties and members of civil society organizations showed up at the event.

“We want registration of an FIR and arrest of the assistant commissioner during whose crackdown against the use of polythene bags a naanbai was electrocuted,” Kifayatullah said.

He said that the family of the victim should be paid Rs5 million in compensation.

Speaking on the occasion, the president of the traders’ body Haroonur Rasheed said the police booked as many as 110 peaceful protesters and arrested leaders of the traders.

“We are going to hold a protest against the district administration and police on November 25, and will go on a shutdown strike,” he said. Mohammad Hanif, general secretary of the traders’ body, said that police should immediately quash the FIR lodged against traders and politicians who were protesting peacefully.