9.5kg gold recovered

PESHAWAR: The local police have recovered gold from an Afghan national and started investigation.

Superintendent of Police (City) Abdul Salam Khalid told reporters on Wednesday that cops in the limits of Agha Mir Jani Shah (formerly Yakatoot) Police Station recovered 9.5 kilograms of gold along with 600,000 Saudi riyal from the car of an Afghan national’ Anaruddin. The value of the gold and cash was estimated at Rs160 million.