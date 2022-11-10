Ban imposed by judiciary on land allotment causing problems, says Wahab

KARACHI: The arrival of around 10,000 people from across the country in Karachi in search of employment on a daily basis has been putting pressure on the city, said Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday.

Wahab, who also serves as the spokesperson for the Sindh government and adviser to the chief minister on law, said that Sindh was the only province in the country where the judiciary had barred the government and the CM from allotting land. He added that this ban on land allotment had been causing problems for both the government and the citizens.

He expressed these views while speaking during a visit of the 49th Specialised Training Program and 25th Command Course officers of the police department to the KMC head office. Metropolitan Commissioner Afzal Zaidi and other officers were also present on the occasion.

He said that Karachi was the mini-Pakistan and people belonging to all languages ??and cultures lived there. He added that Karachi was a very different city if compared to other cities of the country as it had different problems and needed funds for them to be resolved.

The purpose of collecting the municipal utility tax through the electricity bills was to financially strengthen the KMC, which was the largest local government body in Pakistan, Wahab said.

No one had any objection if the K-Electric collected the licence fee for the Pakistan Television, but when the same organisation collected the municipal utility tax for the development of the city, some elements opposed it for political gains, the KMC administrator remarked. “We have not implemented utility tax but it is effective since 2009. We have further reduced the utility tax so that citizens can pay easily,” he added.

He said that people working in the developed cities of the world did not increase the population pressure on the city but lived in the outskirts of those cities from where they travelled to the city for work. “Unfortunately, people in Pakistan like to live in the middle of cities and they try to park their cars in front of their office,” he said, adding that this created traffic congestion.

Wahab said that development works were under way in all the seven districts of Karachi. He added that after the heavy rains in the recent months, most of the damaged thoroughfares had been repaired and the rest were being repaired.