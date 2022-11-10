Unscheduled holidays leading to public sufferings

PESHAWAR: Successive governments have been guilty of announcing public holidays on some recognised national event or anniversary in a bid to win the appreciation of the working lot who are treated to an unexpected day-off. Little do they realise the sufferings of the general public in the face of such unscheduled holidays.

As a result, patients suffer, school timetables are upset and service delivery at public offices is disrupted. If such a holiday, which marks a recurrent event, is incorporated into an annual holiday calendar, respective departments will have a chance to plan their workload accordingly marking the ‘day off’ which is in public knowledge - a win-win situation for everyone.

This is the practice in all decent societies that even mark their religious festivals well in advance. Alas in Pakistan it seems that no one is bothered or answerable for the disorganized conduct of the authorities with resultant consequences.

“Imagine the suffering of patients who have been called and admitted for elective surgeries and procedures to the hospitals or those turning for specialist consultation to OPDs - all to be told that the government has ‘suddenly’ announced a holiday ‘last evening’. It happened again on the occasion of ‘Iqbal Day’ this year which was notified as a holiday by the federal government, with the provincial government following suit late on November 8, as if they didn’t know in advance that 9th November happens to be the birthday of Allama Iqbal,” a senior consultant at the Hayatabad Medical Complex remarked.

The majority of the hospitals had already admitted patients from far-off areas for elective lists and had follow-up consultation lists finalised for the day not realising that there will be a sudden change of plans.

With the announcement of public holiday, the vast majority of the hospitals opted for emergency cover only and cancelled their elective work, so informing the patients who were thrown into a last-minute quandary.

One hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, MTI Hayatabad Medical Complex which has a track record of prioritising patient care and overriding any directions that are not patient-friendly, took a novel approach of notifying 9th November as a full-fledged working day in the best interest of patients.

The administration was supported by the clinical staff as the institute managed to provide consultation service to more than 3000 patients, besides carrying out almost a hundred operations/procedures related to various specialties. All diagnostic and therapeutic services including X-Rays, MRI, CT scans, laboratory tests ran as normal to facilitate the patients.

The message conveyed is loud and simple. Whilst the governments, be it federal or provincial, are struggling to have a systematic and organised approach to running the affairs of varied departments, they can at least start with simple measures such as making an annual calendar of public holidays they intend to celebrate - after all it’s not rocket science. Hayatabad Medical Complex deserves appreciation for taking the right stand and demonstrating to the whole country that systems work through planning and not momentary decisions without caring for their due impact.