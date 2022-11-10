LG reps protest for offices and funds

JAMRUD: The Local Government (LG) representatives in Jamrud staged a protest on Wednesday against the lack of funds.
They were carrying placards and banners and raising slogans against the provincial government, while wearing black armbands.
Tehsil Chairman Said Nawab and president of Muttahida Azad Panel Shahid Khan, speaking on this occasion, said that it is a pity that 10 months after the elections, the LG representatives have no offices to serve their people.
