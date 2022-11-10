KP weightlifter trained in Tajikistan

PESHAWAR: A former Mr Olympia from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and General Secretary of Provincial Weightlifting Association Shiraz Muhammad has completed weightlifting Level-II coaching and referee course arranged under the aegis of Olympic Council of Asia in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
The coaching and referee courses for various games are organised under the supervision of the International Olympic Committee.
The aim is to improve coaching and get familiar with the rules of competitions.
The weightlifting referee and coaching course was organized for Asia under Level-II while the Level-III coaching course will be hosted in Europe next year.
