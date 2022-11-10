Due to the many crises and constant turmoil plaguing our country, many of our youth have become despondent and pessimistic about the future. However, such an attitude will only aggravate our troubles. I would like to remind the youth of one of the messages of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal. In his poem, ‘Aik Naujawan Ke Naam’ Allama Iqbal has advised young people to be optimistic, writing

“Despair not, for despair is the decline of knowledge and gnosis. The Hope of a Believer is among the confidants of God”.

Unfortunately, our youth has forgotten this message of Allama Iqbal. They are bemoaning their existing problems instead of fixing them. Our youth should not give in to despair, the troubles of their country require them to be steadfast in facing their problems and making a positive contribution to the nation.

Kashish Ali

Kashmore