Where’s the police?

These days, street crimes have become very common in Orangi Town, of which I am a resident. Young people are at the most risk of becoming victims as they tend to spend much of their time outside. This also makes them more vulnerable to being recruited by criminal gangs.

As unemployment and poverty are growing, more and more people are being drawn towards criminal activities to make ends meet. The government must begin to take action against the criminal elements. Furthermore, we must focus on providing more help to the needy.

Sobia Nadeem

Karachi