Where’s the police?

These days, street crimes have become very common in Orangi Town, of which I am a resident. Young people are at the most risk of becoming victims as they tend to spend much of their time outside. This also makes them more vulnerable to being recruited by criminal gangs.
As unemployment and poverty are growing, more and more people are being drawn towards criminal activities to make ends meet. The government must begin to take action against the criminal elements. Furthermore, we must focus on providing more help to the needy.
Sobia Nadeem
Karachi
Due to the many crises and constant turmoil plaguing our country, many of our youth have become despondent and...
Nowadays, almost every child has access to some kind of mobile phone. Although these devices have their benefits, they...
The peak season for sowing wheat has set in. However, many canals damaged during the recent floods are yet to be...
Agriculture is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy. It remains the second largest economic sector in the country,...
One of the targets for this year’s COP27 summit which is being held in Egypt is to shift from making pledges to...
In Pakistan, overpopulation is a significant socioeconomic problem. Pakistan has about 225 million people overall,...
Comments