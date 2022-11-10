 
November 10, 2022
Digital junkies

November 10, 2022

Nowadays, almost every child has access to some kind of mobile phone. Although these devices have their benefits, they are far outweighed by the costs. Excessive use of mobile phones weakens concentration, retention and memory in children and adolescents.

As a result, many students are falling behind in their education. Parents and Teachers should discourage the unnecessary use of mobile phones among children.

Saba Parveen

Karachi

