AI agriculture

Agriculture is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy. It remains the second largest economic sector in the country, accounting for approximately 24 per cent of our GDP and absorbing roughly 37 per cent of the labour force. A special seminar on ‘Precision Agriculture and AI Technologies in Pakistan: Prospects and Opportunities’ was held in Islamabad by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute. The experts at the seminar stressed the need to adopt precision agriculture and artificial intelligence technologies which will raise the potential for higher yields, boosting food security and sustainability. Big data, artificial intelligence and smart machines are set to become a major part of the global economy. To keep up with the times, Pakistan has to embark on its own agricultural revolution. There is a lot of scope for AI and precision to benefit our agricultural sector, increasing productivity through better farming and irrigation methods while allowing us to use natural resources in a more sustainable manner with the aid of precise soil and water assessment tools.

This means Pakistan will be more prepared to face natural calamities that put pressure on our food supplies like droughts and floods as we will have larger food reserves. We need to start this transition by providing modern technology to small farmers through certified vendors and service providers at the tehsil and union council levels. Furthermore, farmers will require training and assistance in the use of these new technologies to ensure a smooth transition.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar