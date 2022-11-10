More action

One of the targets for this year’s COP27 summit which is being held in Egypt is to shift from making pledges to implementation. This has been an issue for many years, with promises to combat climate change not being followed by concrete and significant steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. At least this year the top target is towards achieving an outcome by taking concrete steps to implement the previous pledges. However, this implementation is not going to happen overnight. For example, in Western Canada, the oil and gas sector is thriving, even though the region is going through one of the worst heat waves in its recorded history.
Meanwhile, temperatures in Pakistan will keep rising to evermore intolerable levels. The recent floods are a stark reminder of the devastating consequences these changes will bring. We have to take climate change more seriously than we have been, the approach should be on par with what countries did during the Covid pandemic. If we continue with making empty promises and polluting the earth, life on our planet will soon become unbearable.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
Due to the many crises and constant turmoil plaguing our country, many of our youth have become despondent and...
These days, street crimes have become very common in Orangi Town, of which I am a resident. Young people are at the...
Nowadays, almost every child has access to some kind of mobile phone. Although these devices have their benefits, they...
The peak season for sowing wheat has set in. However, many canals damaged during the recent floods are yet to be...
Agriculture is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy. It remains the second largest economic sector in the country,...
In Pakistan, overpopulation is a significant socioeconomic problem. Pakistan has about 225 million people overall,...
Comments