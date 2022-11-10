More action

One of the targets for this year’s COP27 summit which is being held in Egypt is to shift from making pledges to implementation. This has been an issue for many years, with promises to combat climate change not being followed by concrete and significant steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. At least this year the top target is towards achieving an outcome by taking concrete steps to implement the previous pledges. However, this implementation is not going to happen overnight. For example, in Western Canada, the oil and gas sector is thriving, even though the region is going through one of the worst heat waves in its recorded history.

Meanwhile, temperatures in Pakistan will keep rising to evermore intolerable levels. The recent floods are a stark reminder of the devastating consequences these changes will bring. We have to take climate change more seriously than we have been, the approach should be on par with what countries did during the Covid pandemic. If we continue with making empty promises and polluting the earth, life on our planet will soon become unbearable.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada