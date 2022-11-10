SBP unveils environmental, social risks management manual

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday launched a manual discussing how financial institutions can identify and manage climatic and social risks via right policies, procedures, and tools, which can strengthen sustainable finance.

“Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable countries to the impacts of climate change as we have witnessed during the recent floods,” said SBP’s Governor Jameel Ahmad at the Sustainable Banking Conference organised by the central bank in collaboration with International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group.

“Therefore, it is a critical time for Pakistan’s financial sector to become sensitive to financial consequences arising from environmental and social risks,” Ahmad added.

The objective of the conference was to create critically needed awareness related to climate change and sustainability within the financial sector.

During the conference, the SBP’s governor launched the Environmental and Social Risk Management Implementation Manual (ESRM) for banks and development finance institutions (DFIs), the SBP said in a statement.

In his keynote address, the governor remarked that this manual has been launched as part of SBP’s ongoing efforts to promote green banking in Pakistan.

“The ESRM manual is a procedural guide for the banks/DFIs to establish their environmental and social risk management systems, as advised in SBP’s Green Banking Guidelines (GBGs),” he said.

Further, the governor highlighted that the conference was an effort to spread awareness on the impact of climate change and environmental degradation on the financial sector of Pakistan and a step towards SBP’s endeavor to reduce the vulnerability of the financial sector to such risks.

The SBP, being a responsible regulator of the financial system, has also undertaken certain initiatives like Green Banking Guidelines and Financing Scheme for Renewable Energy, to ingrain sustainability considerations into the financial sector as per international best practices, according to Ahmad.

He encouraged the entire banking industry to take full benefit of the manual to establish their ESRM systems and procedures. The State Bank would keep on providing necessary support and guidance at every stage of ESRM implementation.

Since the issuance of the GBGs, banks, and DFIs have identified several challenges, including identifying and managing environmental risks in lending, the resources and tools required to perform due diligence meaningfully, and the different levels of implementation among banks/DFIs, making it difficult for the SBP to fully understand the quality of implementation, according to the SBP.

In the inauguration ceremony, Khawaja Aftab Ahmed, IFC Regional Director for the Middle East, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, said that the launch of the ESRM implementation manual marks a significant step towards promoting sustainable banking practices in Pakistan. He added that the manual can help the banking industry better manage environmental and social risks throughout their lending practices, and subsequently, enable a green and inclusive economic recovery at a critical time for Pakistan.

The conference also included two high-level panel discussions on important topics including ESG integration in the financial sector and climate finance risk and climate disclosures wherein, in addition to other senior-level experts, two ex-SBP governors shared their experiences.