Rs350m released for those affected by operation Zarb-e-Azb

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has released a fund of Rs350 million for the monthly financial assistance and ration of those affected by the operation Zarb-e-Azb in North Waziristan.

According to a press release, the fund would be distributed among about 16,000 affected people through SIM card messaging. This release of funds is the 99th tranche of the compensation amount released so far.

The fund is regularly released on a monthly basis for the internally displaced persons (IDPs) who are still not repatriated, the PR added. They also include 8,000 families, which have been returned to Pakistan from Afghanistan through Ghulam Khan Border, while the Nadra has formally completed their verification.