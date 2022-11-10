Over deteriorating law, order: JUIF announces countrywide rallies from 20th

JACOBABAD: JUIF Sindh general secretary Maulana Rashid Mehmood Soomro on Wednesday announced holding countrywide processions from November 20 over the deteriorating law and order situation created by the PTI’s long march and subsequent protests following attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Talking to the media persons, he said the procession would begin in district Shaikarpur on November 20 and later the JUIF would expand its processions all over the country. He further said Imran Khan had alleged that his government was sent home through a conspiracy hatched by the US, but during his long march, he did not name the country and continued to malign heads of mainstream political parties and state institutions.

He further said Imran Khan was ousted from the power through a political process not any conspiracy. He said they learnt Imran received one bullet, however when he was admitted to the SKMCH, they came to know that he had received two bullets and his both legs were plastered.