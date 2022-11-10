Hindu girls marry Muslim men, deny abduction

SUKKUR: Two Kolhi minority girls Wednesday denied their abduction and stated that they had embraced Islam of their own volition to marry the men of their choice.

Mathli Police Station registered an FIR on the complaint of Ramchi Kolhi about the abduction of his daughter Hina and niece Nisha around one month ago. The police arrested Hajan Duvakar after the case registration.

On Wednesday, Nisha and Hina reached the Tando Ghulam Ali Press Club, where they told the media persons that they had not been kidnapped. Nisha said she had married Sanaullah Duvakar, while Hina was married to Mustafa Duvakar. Both the girls said they had embraced Islam and demanded the release of the arrested relatives of their husbands.