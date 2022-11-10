Punjab sends panel for IGP to federal govt

LAHORE: The Punjab government has sent a panel of three senior police officers to the federal government for the post of inspector general of police (IGP).The police officers in the panel are Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev, Additional IG Amir Zulfiqar and Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar. It may be mentioned here that Dogar is under suspension as he didn’t comply with the orders of the federal government. The Establishment Division once again directed Dogar to report to the Establishment Division immediately.

The ED had suspended Dogar on November 5 and directed him to report to the Establishment Division. Dogar approached the Lahore High Court against the suspension, but the court disposed of his application and directed him to approach the relevant forum. The federal government had withdrawn the services of Dogar, but the Punjab government didn’t relieve him. Similarly, the Punjab government earlier had surrendered the services of Waqar Dev as the provincial government was not satisfied with his performance. Amir Zulfiqar had served on key positions in the government of Pervaiz Elahi. Interestingly, the incumbent IGP Faisal Shahkar, three days ago, wrote to the federal government and requested it to withdraw his services from Punjab as he couldn’t continue as IGP Punjab due to personal reasons. The very next day, the Punjab government wrote a letter to the federal government and requested it to withdraw the services of Faisal Shahkar forthwith. The provincial cabinet in its meeting held on November 4 had unanimously showed its no-confidence in the performance of Shahkar pertaining to security measures, handling of long march and the incident of assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

It is learnt that the federal government wants to retain Shahkar as IGP Punjab. However, after the 18th Amendment, it is bound to appoint an officer as IGP Punjab from the panel sent by the provincial government.