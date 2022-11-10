Interest-free economy blessing for country: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Appreciating the government for withdrawing appeals against the Federal Shariat Court verdict about Riba, JUIF chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman declared that the interest-free economic system was a blessing for the people.

Durig a meeting with Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar who called on him, here, at his residence on Wednesday, Fazl said it would help building an Islamic financial system and boost economic activities in the light of Quran and Sunnah. He also paid tribute to the finance minister and appreciated his bold decision for withdrawing the appeal of state and national banks from the apex court.

He said as long as Minister Dar was the finance minister, Pakistan’s economy was on the right track and it was improving with every passing day. “Taking back the appeal against Federal Shariat Court’s decision against the use interest [in the banking sector] is a positive gesture and it has infused happiness in the nation,” he maintained.