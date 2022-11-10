‘The News’ staffer grieved

Islamabad: Funeral prayer of the mother of senior journalists Asim Yasin, Amir Yasin and widow of senior journalist Muhammad Yasin, was offered at Media Town here on Wednesday.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Speaker National Assembly Raja Parvaiz Ashraf, Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, Leader of the House in the Senate, Senator Ishaq Dar and the opposition leader in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Wasim have also condoled the death of mother of senior reporter of ‘The News’ Asim Yasin and Amir Yasin from Dawn.